Protest rallies and demonstrations on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan are being held in small and big cities and towns across the country against skyrocketing inflation and the imposition of heavy taxes on electricity.

In Karachi, a big protest rally was held on Regal Chowk where the PTI local leaders addressed the participants and said that the imported government had made the people’s lives miserable and it was becoming harder and harder for a common man to make both ends meet.

They maintained that the corrupt rulers had come to power to abolish their corruption cases and get NRO 2, adding that they had no worries about the sufferings of the poor masses.

The participants, who were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against skyrocketing price hike and inflated electricity bills, raised slogans against the imported government and its brutal policies. They demanded snap elections in the country.

In Sialkot, a protest rally led by PTI leader Usman Dar was taken out from Jinnah House. A large number of the party leaders, activists, representatives of civil society, Central Anjuman-e-Tajraan president Ghulam Mujtaba and traders attended the rally.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards and raising against the imported government and horrendous inflation and inflated electricity bills.

The rally culminated at Allama Iqbal Chowk where the local leaders delivered speeches and highlighted the people’s problems created by the corrupt rulers and their wrong policies.

In Quetta like in other cities of the country, a large of people took to the street against the skyrocketing price hike and heavy taxes imposed on electricity.

PTI Balochistan chapter staged a protest rally attended by the party leaders and workers and demanded the abolishment of the corrupt government at once.

They said that the people of Pakistan were suffering due to the black deeds of the selected government and the people got into trouble.

They asserted that the rulers came to power through the backdoor after hatching a conspiracy against the elected government of the PTI and were only interested in waiving their corruption cases.

They observed that the whole country was under water whereas the corrupt rulers were begging from the world for themselves, adding that Pakistan was confronting the worst flood of its history and the rulers were on the world’s pleasure trips.

Meanwhile, a rally was also staged in Islamabad to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Insaf Youth Wing took out the rally led by its president Mubashir Abbasi and raised slogans in favour of Imran and against the imported government. The rally started from Zero Point and culminated at the National Press Islamabad. The demonstrators marched through different arteries of the capital.