Imran Khan has said, “Don’t force him to expose real faces behind the conspiracy.” Screengrab/ Bol TV

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has warned, ” I should not be forced to expose real faces behind the conspiracy hatched for the PTI government’s ouster.”

He revealed that four persons were involved in the conspiracy against him and his government.

Imran said if anything happened to him, the people of Pakistan would not leave these four persons.

“Don’t try to push me against the wall,” he warns.

He urged the people to support him in his struggle for real independence in the country.

He further said that PML-N and its allies want to disqualify him on technical grounds.

He said that he had no fear of any case including the Toshakhana case, demanding that the cases of the Sharifs and the Zardaris regarding Toshakhana references be heard along with his case in open court.

He expressed these views while addressing the biggest public meeting of Sargodha history on Thursday.

He said that an international and local conspiracy was hatched to topple the PTI government.

He maintained, “And now the second conspiracy is being hatched to sideline Imran Khan on technical grounds as they cannot defeat him in elections.”

Despite all their rigging in Punjab by-elections, they were badly defeated in the polls, he added.

At the beginning of his speech, he assured flood-hit people of his and the PTI’s full support, adding that they would make their utmost efforts for their relief and rehabilitation.

He added, “In just three-hour telethon, we raised funds of Rs5.5 billion for flood-affected people and will keep it up in future as well.”

He said that the Election Commissioner now came to know what the foreign funding was as a large number of Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis participated in the telethon.

He paid rich tribute to overseas Pakistan, who generously contributed to the fundraising.

He vowed to mobilize overseas Pakistanis to help the country get rid of its debts.

He said that no country can make progress until a justice system is established.

He recalled that in the Islamabad public meeting held to protest against the arrest and torture of Shehbaz Gill in police custody, he just said in his speech that he would take action against those who were involved in the illegal actions.

The imported government had registered cases against him under the terror law, which became a laughing stock in the world.

He said that at first they denied having flats in London but later they accepted that they had flats in UK Capital but they had no money trail to prove their sources for the purchase of the flats.

Imran also showed videos of different interviews of Maryam Nawaz and her brother Hussain Nawaz and others to prove their falsehood.

He said that even Bol TV Anchor Jameel Farooqui was also arrested and he was stripped and tortured in the custody.

Imran lambasted media groups for their blind support for the imported government.