PTI Leader Babar Awan dubs ECP as Election Commission of PDM

  • Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Babar Awan said that Munawar Zarif and Rangeela cannot make decisions about  important appointments of the country.
  • Babar Awan said that the whole design is to make minus one, which is not going to happen
  • He said that Election Commission of Pakistan has not yet issued any order regarding PDM
ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Babar Awan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has become the Election Commission of PDM.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan  while hinting PDM members as Munawar Zarif and Rangeela, said they cannot make decisions about  important appointments of the country.

Babar Awan said that the whole design is to make minus one, which is not going to happen as the minuses are minus themselves. He said that ECP has become the Election Commission of PDM as the commission has not yet issued any order regarding PDM.

The PTI leader said that the Election Commission is neither a court nor a tribunal. It is written in Article 204 of the Constitution that only the Supreme Court and the High Court have the power of contempt of court. The Election Commission should think that they are making fun of themselves.

Imran Khan’s lawyer says that one-third of the country is submerged in water, and there is no sign of governance anywhere. He said Shehbaz Sharif is the first Prime Minister of the world whose country is submerged in water and he went to America to polish boots.

Babar Awan further said that he(Shehbaz) went to America and not the United Nations because he got a job through it.

 

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court dismissed the application against the appointment of Member Election Commission Sindh as not maintainable.

According to the details, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah rejected PTI’s petition against the appointment of Member Election Commission Sindh.

