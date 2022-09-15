PTI leader challenges FIA notice about funding case in SHC  

After the FIA ​​summoned PTI Karachi Division Finance Secretary Muhammad Javed for investigation on the issue of funding case against PTI

KARACHI: A Karachi chapter leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has challenged Federal Investigation Agency notice about funding case in Sindh High Court (SHC) .

According to the details, after the FIA ​​summoned PTI Karachi Division Finance Secretary Muhammad Javed for investigation on the issue of funding case against PTI. The PTI leader has challenged FIA notice in SHC and submitted the FIA ​​notice in the court.

The court restrained the FIA ​​from taking illegal action against Mohammad Javed and directed the Finance Secretary PTI to cooperate in the investigation.

The Sindh High Court has asked the FIA, the federal government and others to respond on September 22.

Malik Altaf Javed Advocate stated that Mohammad Javed is ready to cooperate with the FIA ​​in the investigation. FIA should restrain from harassing the petitioner.

It should be noted that FIA had summoned Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Asad Umar and others for investigation.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking action against former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and PTI MPA Seema Zia in the funding case.

The court heard a petition filed by Imran Ismail and Seema Zia. The court stopped the federal agency from taking action and sought replies till September 24.

The petition said the three bank accounts on which the inquiry is being conducted are closed. It said an illegal inquiry has been initiated based on malice and ill-intention. It urged the court to and declare the FIA call-up notice issued to the petitioners for personal appearance as null and void.