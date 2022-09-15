PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman along with fellow PTI MPAs submitted a resolution objecting to the electricity prices of K-Electric

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman along with fellow PTI MPAs submitted a resolution on Thursday objecting to the electricity prices of K-Electric which are proving to be a heavy burden on Karachiites.

He expressed concern over the recent hiked-up electricity bills by K-Electric through the head of fuel adjustment charges. Because of this, consumers that are not heavy users of electricity are forced to pay huge electricity bills.

PTI Parliamentary Leader outlined the recent number of increases approved by the regulator NEPRA allowing K-Electric to collect different levels of fuel adjustment charges (FAC).

On August 12, 2022, NEPRA allowed the K-Electric to collect an additional Rs11.1023/unit as monthly FAC for June 2022 from consumers in their electricity bills for August and September 2022, which has a combined impact of Rs25 billion to be collected. Plus, on August 10, 2022, NEPRA permitted K-Electric to collect an additional Rs0.5715 per unit on account of quarterly tariff adjustments for three months from June to August 2022 that will be charged in the next three months, starting from August to October 2022.

Furthermore, the resolution mentions that the fleecing of K-Electric consumers continued, as NEPRA, under the FAC for May 2022, also allowed K-Electric to charge an extra Rs9.518/unit in two months.

Khurram Sher Zaman stated that the exorbitant hikes in electricity bills have negatively impacted the monthly budgets of the public and destroyed the competitiveness of our industries.

Moreover, the resolution blames the Chief Minister of Sindh and the PPP for allowing K-Electric to fleece the people of Karachi by not standing up to the Federal Government, which they are also a major partner.

He demands that the Chief Minister and Sindh Government raise objections to the electricity price hikes in the federal cabinet and NEPRA.