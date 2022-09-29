Cypher itself should be released, haven’t played on it yet: Imran Khan
Imran Khan said that the cypher itself should be released He opined...
MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that he was warned in the cypher that he would have to bear the loss, if he did not accept the demand.
Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarabad, Imran Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif started polishing boats so crystal clear that he could see his face in it. He said he wanted the world to know reality of cypher.
He said the coalition government was imposed from abroad, because they were puppets. Through foreign conspiracy, the imported government was imposed on the nation, he maintained.
The former prime minister said his government decided not to trade over sacrifices of Kashmiris, therefore he severed ties with India after Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government repealed special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.
“I am visiting the city on an occasion when it has been a decisive time in the history of Pakistan. The people of Kashmir have played a vital role in the freedom campaign for the past many years.
“I have raised your voices and became the ambassador of Kashmiris, I will not let the world forget your struggles,” he said.
PTI chief also said that he wants to express gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for the audio leak of him in conversation with Azam Khan so the world can know that the cypher is a reality.
“You have destroyed your own self by releasing that audio clip.”
While lambasting the PML-N leadership he said that the audio clip revealed that Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law imported machinery from India with whom Pakistan has no trade ties.
“They have been strengthening the bond with India for sake of money.”
While pointing his guns toward PPP, he said that Sindh has been in a devastating condition after the flood and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is staying in luxurious hotels during his trips.
مظفرآباد تیار ہو؟
سفیرِ کشمیر چیئرمین عمران خان آج مظفرآباد میں ایک عظیم الشان جلسے سے خطاب کریں گے۔#کشمیر_کپتان_کا pic.twitter.com/kRwVwOAUWG
— PTI (@PTIofficial) September 29, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will on Thursday (tomorrow) address a public gathering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad. AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas visited the venue to review the preparations for the public gathering. PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and a large number of party workers were present. Speaking to media, the AJK PM said that the public rally will break all previous records and it would be the “biggest gathering” in the history...
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.