Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would give a final call for the long march soon.

“I will make the final call when my opponents think that Imran Khan has backed off, I will make the final call when I know that all three wickets will fall with one ball,” the PTI chairman said.

“Now when we leave, this movement will not stop until the date of fair and transparent elections is found,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that the government was fully prepared to deal with the PTI long march but he had no idea how much preparation Imran Khan had made this time, the former premier said.

He lambasted Rana for subjecting the PTI peaceful workers including women, children and elderly men to brutal torture on May 25.

Imran warned Rana that they were coming to Islamabad with full preparation at this time.

He said that those who spread fear through private number calls should be threatened back.

Those who consider the nation as sheep, the people should come out against the robbers, Imran said.

He maintained that Dar is being taken to Pakistan under a deal and his cases are being abolished.

He added that Dar had destroyed the economy of the country and he ran away from the country because of his corruption when the PML-N was in power.

He recalled that Dar himself admitted in the case of Hudaibia paper Mills, he did money laundering for the Sharifs.

The former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif was also planning to come back to the country, he said and added, “he (Nawaz) would be received in ‘some proper way’.”

He clearly said that they would not accept this farce of the powerful people.

He expressed these views while addressing an enormous public rally in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

He blamed that his opponents wanted to get him killed by religious extremists, adding that was why Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others were daily holding press conferences and misguiding the people that Imran Khan blasphemed the religion.

Imran said, “They created religious extremism by holding a press conference against me so that if someone killed me, it would be said that a religious fanatic killed me. I want to say that I believe that life and death are in the hands of Allah, I am more concerned about the freedom of Pakistan than my own life.”

Imran further said that four persons had hatched a conspiracy of killing him.

The PTI chairman said that they were running away from the elections as they could not defeat the PTI and face the people.

He said that he wanted to ask Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto why they were in the USA when the whole country was suffering terrific effects of devastating floods but they were staying there at the most expensive hotels and on the other hand they were also begging from the world for flood affectees.

He added that people from the West including USA famous actress were coming to Pakistan to help flood victims whereas the corrupt rulers were on a pleasure trip to the world at the expense of the poor nation.

He said that he was trying to awaken the nation and give awareness about the meaning of real freedom.

He appealed to Pakistanis to help the flood affectees as they were in severe trouble, adding that he had held three telethons and raised funds of Rs15 billion.

He told the participants that before coming to the public meeting, he sent many trucks of relief goods to Sindh.

The PTI chairman also played videos of Prime Minister Shehbaz, PML-N leaders and politicians and criticised the attitudes causing embarrassment and disgrace to the country and nation.

They came to power to save their looted money and abolish their corruption cases.

Imran maintained that where thief rulers govern the country, this country can never progress and develop.

He added that in their presence, Pakistan and Pakistan would never get real independence.

He observed that the Pakistani nation is self-reliant and they are making it bagger in the world.

He said that today the whole nation has taken to the streets against the imported government and inflation.

He said that they were democrats and believed in peaceful protests.