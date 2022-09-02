Fawad Chaudhry has also reportedly asked for the details of 266 security personnel deputed on the security of Chairman PTI Imran Khan

Karachi-Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) asked the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide details of the security expenses of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Responding to a claim made by IG Islamabad, Central Senior Vice President PTI Fawad Chaudhry has also reportedly asked for the details of 266 security personnel deputed on the security of Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Earlier, IG Islamabad claimed expenses of 20 million per month for the security of Chairman PTI.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan is undoubtedly the most popular political leader of the country and his security is under extraordinary threat since the imported government came into power.

He said Imran Khan’s safety as a citizen is the primary responsibility of the government and but there is a world of difference between Imran Khan and the criminals in the ranks of the imported government.

Chaudhry said the Sharifs stole 364 million rupees from the people of Punjab for the protection of the palace of Jati Umrah as more or less 3,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of the palace. The Sharifs and Zardaris have spent billions of rupees annually on camp offices.

He, however, said Imran Khan threw away royal customs and traditions as soon as he stepped into the Prime Minister’s ship. “Throughout his tenure, Imran Khan stayed at his residence,” he added.

The ex-federal minister said Imran Khan paid for the security wall around his house from his pocket. He said Imran Khan saved millions of rupees annually from foreign trips to Prime Minister House expenses.

He expressed concern over issuing details about Imran Khan’s security expenses and propaganda campaign in this regard. He said no prompt action has been taken for the security of chairman PTI from the government side despite security threats.

He said a letter to Tehreek-e-Insaf to arrange for the security of its Chairman is also part of the record.

He sought details from the federal minister for interior security expenses and a list of 266 officials deputed for the security of Chairman PTI.

