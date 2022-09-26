PTI Senator threatens self-immolation over using insulting language against people of KP, Balochistan. Image: File

Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman has threatened self-immolation over using insulting language against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Speaking during the senate session on Monday, Senator Rehman, who was elected on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are called thieves and the people of Balochistan smugglers.

The senator blamed that Jewish tobacco companies were being given tax benefits whereas the country’s tobacco crop has been taxed.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar responding to the statement of senator Rehman said that the senator should not have given such a statement and talked about setting himself on fire, adding that the said tax is applicable to the whole country.

He said that the issue had been referred to the minister of state for finance.

The minister observed that the tobacco crop is not cultivated in the whole country but in a few districts of the country.

Tarar added that the matter should be sent to the committee concerned.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shahzad Waseem said that the bill to amend the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 is important so it should be postponed for three days.