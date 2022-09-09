PTI to take out rallies in support of Imran Khan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has decided to take out rallies across Pakistan to express solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening.

The gatherings all over the country to express solidarity with Imran Khan will be held at 7:00 pm. The entire party and supporters will express full solidarity with Imran Khan.

The meeting of the political committee of PTI presided over by the chairman is over. The forum held consultation on the ongoing political situation and cases against the former prime minister, BOL News reported quoting sources as saying.

In the meeting, it was agreed to intensify the ongoing public relations campaign, the sources said. The party decided to protest against inflation, they added. PTI’s provincial presidents were instructed to lead the protests.

Also Read Contempt of Court case: Imran Khan will be indicted on Sept 22 Islamabad High Court has decided to indict Imran Khan in contempt of...

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue scheduled rallies in different cities, the sources relayed.

Former prime minister Khan said public support was their biggest strength. They were fighting the government’s tactics in the field, he said. “13 parties are running from election fearing a single party. My movement’s purpose is to defeat mafias of the country. Our common citizen has joined the ‘real freedom movement’,” he said.

On September 8, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had decided to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case on September 22. The IHC had termed the reply of the PTI chief unsatisfactory. Imran had left the IHC after talking to the media.

A contempt of court case had been lodged against Imran for his controversial remarks about a female judge during the party’s rally in Islamabad on August 20.

After the hearing of the arguments, the court had reserved the verdict and after a five-minute break, the bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir, and Justice Babar Sattar had given the verdict.