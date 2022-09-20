Advertisement
  PTI will move court against Shehbaz's consultation with Nawaz about new COAS appointment
PTI will approach court against Shehbaz’s consultation with Nawaz about new COAS appointment. Image: File

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the court against the consultation with Nawaz Sharif by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the process of appointing the Army Chief as it is a violation of the Official Secrets Act.
The decision was taken in an important meeting of the PTI legal committee presided over by the party Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.
PM Shehbaz’s consultation with judicial absconders including Nawaz Sharif & Ishaq Dar and other legal matters were also discussed in detail at the meeting.
The meeting maintained that Shehbaz’s meeting and consultation with absconders in a foreign country was a violation of the Official Secrets Act.

The PTI also decided to move the court against the harassment of the party’s workers and telephone calls from anonymous numbers.

The legal committee also approved that the custodial torture case of Shahbaz Gill must be taken to its logical conclusion.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the committee expressed its serious concern over the details of Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London and termed them very alarming and a clear violation of the Constitution and law.

He observed that Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar were absconders and consultations with them on the most important state matters was a very serious and gripping process.

The members of Shehbaz’s cabinet were constantly pointing out the role of Nawaz Sharif in the matter of new Army Chief appointment, Fawad further said.

The PTI would fully present the meeting’s details and its effects before the court, he said.

Detailed data about the harassment of workers from anonymous calls were being collected, Fawad added.

He hoped that the court will soon conduct a hearing about such important issues.

