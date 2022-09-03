PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari renounces British nationality

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari has renounced his British nationality.

The British-born was a dual national with both Pakistan and UK passports. Bukhari shared renunciation documents approved by the British Home office on media.

“Now I am only a Pakistani, my passport has no visas, cannot leave Pakistan now,” he said. He added that now he would fight for ‘real independence’ alongside his leader PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said there were speculations that he would flee the country as soon as the PTI government ends. He added that he stands with his leader in these difficult times. ‘I am a Pakistani, and would be a Pakistani forever,’ he added.

He served as a Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan until his resignation on 17 May 2021.

Bukhari’s renunciation has also led to speculation about whether he would participate in the next elections. Bukhari was head of Imran Khan’s campaign in NA-53 (Islamabad-II) during the 2018 general elections.

Bukhari hails from a political family in Attock, Punjab. His father Wajid Hussain Bukhari served as environment minister in former President Pervez Musharraf’s cabinet while his uncle Ejaz Hussain Bukhari is an PTI politician in Attock.

