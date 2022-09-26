Punjab Governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has taken took notice of hosting a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU).

In a tweet, the governor regretted that the renowned educational institution became a ‘political area’. He said children are our future and they cannot be part of political events in educational institutes.

مُلک کے نامور تعلیمی ادارے گورنمنٹ کالج یونیورسٹی کو سیاسی اکھاڑہ بنانا افسوس ناک ہے۔

طلباء کو سیاست کیلئے استعمال کیا گیا اور اِن کی حاضری یقینی بنانے کے لیے اساتذہ کی ڈیوٹی لگائی گئی۔ pic.twitter.com/p1M9O78toJ — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) September 26, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor for allowing the political event. “Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished,” she added.

It must be mentioned that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addressed an event at Government College University. The PTI chief has arrived in Lahore on a one-day visit where he met Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Members of the provincial cabinet also accompanied him to the educational institute. Many students along with PTI political leaders chanted slogans against the leaders of other political parties during Imran Khan’s speech.

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain also strongly condemned the Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore for turning a renowned higher educational institution into a political stage.

In a statement, Rana Tanveer said that GCU was considered to be one of the oldest institutes of learning. He said unfortunately the GCU was being staged for PTI to spread hate against their political rivals. The concerned authorities had been ordered to take strict action against vice chancellor GCU, he added.

