Punjab Govt launched Rescue 1122 Motorbike Ambulance Service

LAHORE: Punjab Government has launched Rescue 1122 Motorbikes Ambulance Service in all district levels of the province to rescue people in any kind of emergency within four to five minutes of response time.

About 1,350 motorbikes are being given across Punjab for Rescue 1122 Motorbike Ambulance Service while 50 rescue motorbikes in each district. The response time will be 4 to 5 minutes.

Emergency service will be possible even to narrow streets and difficult roads by motorbike.

تمام اضلاع کیلئے ریسکیو 1122 موٹر بائیک سروس کا افتتاح:

پنجاب بھر میں 1350 موٹر بائیکس، ہر ضلع میں 50 ریسکیو موٹر بائیک دی جا رہی ہیں۔ رسپانس ٹائم 4 سے 5 منٹ ہوگا۔

موٹربائیک کے ذریعے تنگ گلیوں اور دشوار راستوں تک بھی ایمرجنسی سروس ممکن ہوگی۔#ReformingPunjab | #Rescue1122 pic.twitter.com/hQSCEXRgcw

On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Rescue Motorbikes Ambulance Service has been inaugurated in Pakpattan to serve the suffering humanity.

Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Syed Asif Shah inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Motorbike Ambulance Service by driving the rescue motorbike.

He said that Rescue 1122 is a public welfare project of the provincial government. Asif Hussain Shah said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is taking all possible steps to provide medical facilities with the spirit of public service.

He further said that the launch of the Rescue Motorbikes Ambulance Service at the Tehsil level in Punjab province is a revolutionary initiative of the Chief Minister of Punjab and through this unique service timely rescue can be done in different types of emergencies.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah also distributed the keys to the bikes among the riders using the ambulance service bikes.

Earlier, the Punjab government also decided to include complex liver surgery and complex heart surgery for children in the Sehat Sahulat Card programme.