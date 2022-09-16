Advertisement
Punjab Govt makes a plan to allot land to farmers of Cholistan

Punjab Govt makes a plan to allot land to farmers of Cholistan

Punjab Govt makes a plan to allot land to farmers of Cholistan

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi

  • Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has made a plan to allot government land to 20,000 local farmers of Cholistan
  • In the second phase, 5,000 more farmers will be given land for temporary cultivation in the Cholistan
  • While chairing a high-level meeting, Pervaiz Elahi said providing land for temporary cultivation will increase economic activities in the area
LAHORE-Punjab Government decided to allot government land to 20,000 local farmers of the Cholistan area of Bahawalpur division and that will be given through transparent balloting.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has made a plan to allot government land to 20,000 local farmers of Cholistan for five-year temporary cultivation through balloting from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

In the second phase, 5,000 more farmers will be given land for temporary cultivation.

While chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said providing land for temporary cultivation will increase economic activities in the area, and the problems of farmers will be solved on a priority basis.

He said the people of Cholistan also have an equal right to resources and giving land to all such people will change their fortunes.

Special Assistant Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Member of Assembly Chaudhary Muhammad Ehsan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar, MD Cholistan Development Authority and related officials participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur participated in the meeting through a video link.

