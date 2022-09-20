Punjab govt stops CCPO Lahore from leaving charge

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stopped Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar from leaving charge of his post.

The chief minister said the CCPO Lahore cannot be removed or transferred by the federal government. He said the federal government is resorting to revenge and they will not accept every illegal move.

Punjab Home Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar said the CCPO Lahore will continue to perform his duties until further orders from the Government of Punjab. He said the police officer will not report to the Establishment Division.

The federal government has earlier removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of CCPO Lahore. A notification was issued directing the Grade-21 officer to report to the Establishment Division.

According to reports, the police officer was removed after he registered a case against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif.

On July 30, the Punjab government issued a notification regarding the transfer and posting of the officers of a dozen officers including Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Logistics & Procurement, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, was posted as CCPO Lahore. He replaced Bilal Siddique Kamyana who was transferred to the Centre soon after Pervaiz Elahi was elected as chief minister,

This was the second time Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was appointed as CCPO Lahore. During his tenure, he took strong action against criminal elements during his tenure and launched a massive crackdown against land grabbers.

However, the reshuffle caused friction between the chief minister and the IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar regarding the transfers and postings of senior police officers in the province.

