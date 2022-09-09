Punjab Govt to conduct survey of damages in flood-affected areas

Survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab for damage estimation that will start on September 12, 2022

Provincial government will launch the rehabilitation phase in flood-hit areas of the province after the completion of the survey on September 27

Basharat Raja said the government wants restoration of flood victims on a war footing and provincial authorities moving towards rehabilitation after the relief phase

Advertisement

Lahore-The Punjab Government has decided to conduct a survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab for damage estimation that will start on September 12, 2022.

The provincial government will launch the rehabilitation phase in flood-hit areas of the province after the completion of the survey on September 27.

The was decided in the fourth meeting of the Ministerial Disaster Management Committee chaired by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja. Provincial Ministers Mohsin Laghari, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan were also present.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar participated through a video link.

The suggestion was also given for the permanent relocation of populations on flood water channels to safer places.



Advertisement

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab informed that teams have been formed for the survey and welfare organizations have also offered to build houses for the affected.

Chairman Ministerial Committee Basharat Raja said the government wants restoration of flood victims on a war footing and provincial authorities moving towards rehabilitation after the relief phase.

He said no slackness would be tolerated by departments and all departments should give a road map in this regard.

He informed that Punjab Government is purchasing 25,000 more tents and tents have been provided to 40,000 out of 60,000 partially damaged houses.

Provincial Minister Mohsin Leghari said approval is being given to purchase more equipment worth 390 million.

A committee headed by Senator Sania Nishtar has been formed for the use of the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. The committee members also discussed the transparent delivery of flood fund funds to victims.

Advertisement

Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan wants quick rehabilitation of victims.

The Chairman Committee has sought a feasibility report on the construction of a dam in the course of the Rod Kohi and long-term planning does not mean unnecessary delays.

He said medical teams were sent to Sindh and Balochistan on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab.

Also Read UN Chief lands in Pakistan to visit calamity-hit areas UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaches Pakistan He is on a two-day visit...