Qatar’s Emir assures support for flood victims in Pakistan

Qatar assured support for the flood victims in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Recalling his recent visit to Qatar, the prime minister expressed his resolve to work relentlessly to implement the decisions taken during the visit.

The Emir conveyed condolences on the loss of precious lives and property, caused by floods in Pakistan. He assured Qatar’s support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Emir for relief support provided by Qatar, including the air bridge for the provision of goods and equipment, as well as for the establishment of a field hospital in Sindh.

He said Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial relations rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding, and commonality of interests.

Advertisement

On September 2, the second humanitarian assistance flight from Qatar arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi carrying relief items for flood victims.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) representatives received the aircraft carrying relief goods including food baskets, tents and personal hygiene kits.

“The relief assistance from brotherly country of Qatar is timely and is welcomed with warmth and gratitude by the people of Pakistan,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for humanitarian assistance for Pakistani flood victims including a field hospital.

On August 20, Qatar provided first batch of urgent aid to Pakistan to deal with situation arising from the ongoing floods, Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) announced.

The shipment of aid aims to benefit 35,000 Pakistani individual as part of a relief campaign. The shipment of aid contained 21,000 food baskets, 5,000 tents and 5,000 personal hygiene kits.

Advertisement

Also Read Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims KARACHI: The second of the two humanitarian assistance flights from Qatar on...