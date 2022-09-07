Qatar Investment Authority keen to invest in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD: Qatar Investment Authority has shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s different sectors especially energy, airport and infrastructure.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a virtual meeting between Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and Chief Investment Officer – Africa & APAC, Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al Thani.

The minister welcomed the proposals of Qatar Investments Authority’s plan to invest in various fields and assured them of the government’s full cooperation and facilitation

Miftah highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan and shared that the current government was undertaking a number of structural reforms for facilitating foreign investment in Pakistan.

Minister for Privatization Abid Hussain Bhayo, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

During his official visit to Doha in August, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with officials of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and discussed prospects for Qatari investment in various fields, including food security, aviation, maritime, energy, tourism and petroleum sectors.

QIA is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. The prime minister held a meeting with chief executive officer (CEO) Mansoor Bin Ebrahim AL-Mahmoud, and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani, the chief investment officer of the Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions.

“The prime minister stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagements, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors,” the prime minister’s office had said in a statement.

The PM underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combine its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce. He said Pakistan wanted to upgrade political ties between the two countries into a “comprehensive economic partnership.”

He also urged Qatari investors to explore opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to promote regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

Both sides agreed that designated focal persons would closely follow-up on the key proposals for investments. The QIA delegation expressed keen interest and readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.

