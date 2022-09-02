Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims
Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims

Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims

Articles
Advertisement
Qatar sends second humanitarian assistance flight for flood victims

The flight carrying humanitarian assistance landed in Karachi.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The second of the two humanitarian assistance flights from Qatar on Friday arrived at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi carrying relief items for flood victims.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) received the aircraft carrying relief goods. The humanitarian relief goods include food baskets, tents and personal hygiene kits.

“The relief assistance from brotherly country of Qatar is timely and is welcomed with warmth and gratitude by the people of Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for humanitarian assistance for Pakistani flood victims including a field hospital.

“Deeply indebted to my brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, for humanitarian assistance for flood victims, which includes a field hospital with 93-member staff. This hospital will be deployed in Sindh,” the prime minister said.  “We gratefully acknowledge this gesture of HH,” he added.

Advertisement

On August 20, Qatar provided first batch of urgent aid to Pakistan to deal with situation arising from the ongoing floods, Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) announced.

The shipment of aid aims to benefit 35,000 Pakistani individual as part of a relief campaign. The shipment of aid contained 21,000 food baskets, 5,000 tents and 5,000 personal hygiene kits.

Advertisement

Since June this year, Pakistan has been hit with an unprecedented flooding affecting at least 33 million people and killing more than 1,200.

 

 

Also Read

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatari Emir
PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Qatari Emir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Emir of State of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story