Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9
Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9

Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9

Articles
Advertisement
Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9

Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on Oct 9.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the month of Rabi-ul-Awal was not sighted on Monday and therefore, Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held a meeting chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad. The committee did not receive any credible testimonies for the sighting of the moon.

The third month of Islamic calendar will commence on Wednesday, September 28. Consequently, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The central body makes its decision based on evidence received from people and zonal committees.

A meeting of the zonal committee of the moon-sighting committee was held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta. The meeting was attended by district administration officers, Meteorology Department, and religious scholars. The committee contacted different areas of Balochistan for testimonies related to the sighting of the moon.

Advertisement

Muslims observe the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The day is observed with religious zeal and special prayers are offered on the occasion. Different buildings, shrines and monuments are illuminated with bright lights.

The government and religious organizations organize a number of programmes to highlight the exalted character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

The faithful renewed their pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
Army chief lauds Naval Academy for quality eduction, visits Malir Garrison in Karachi
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week: sources
ECP likely to conduct Islamabad LG polls this week: sources
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Islamabad LG elections likely to be held this week
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Imran Khan says Najam Sethi doesn’t know even basics of cricket
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Tank leads KP southern districts in land record digitization drive
Qamar Bajwa’s setup still active in establishment, says Imran Khan
Qamar Bajwa’s setup still active in establishment, says Imran Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story