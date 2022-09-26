Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the month of Rabi-ul-Awal was not sighted on Monday and therefore, Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held a meeting chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad. The committee did not receive any credible testimonies for the sighting of the moon.

The third month of Islamic calendar will commence on Wednesday, September 28. Consequently, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

Besides this, meetings of zonal committees were also held in all big cities of the country. The central body makes its decision based on evidence received from people and zonal committees.

A meeting of the zonal committee of the moon-sighting committee was held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Quetta. The meeting was attended by district administration officers, Meteorology Department, and religious scholars. The committee contacted different areas of Balochistan for testimonies related to the sighting of the moon.

Muslims observe the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

The day is observed with religious zeal and special prayers are offered on the occasion. Different buildings, shrines and monuments are illuminated with bright lights.

The government and religious organizations organize a number of programmes to highlight the exalted character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

The faithful renewed their pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.