Raid at PTI senator’s house carried out to investigate namanzoor.com’s funds: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday said it carried out raid at Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senator’s house to investigate namanzoor.com’s funds.

The FIA alleged that the funds obtained by namanzoor.com were being used for illegal motives.

The FIA released the search warrant of Senator Saifullah Niazi’s house to the media after five hours of the raid. The warrant was issued a day ago by Judicial Judge Muhammad Shabbir.

The FIA officials said the raids were carried out with reference to the website namanzoor.com. The purpose of the search warrant was to seize electronic and digital devices.

Aftab Ahmed Jan, Bilal Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Mujahid Business and Saifullah Niazi are named in the case with the FIA.

FIA on Tuesday raided the house of PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi and confiscated laptop computers of the senator and his wife.

FIA officials remained at the residence of the PTI senator for about an hour and seized the laptops. The sources said that the raid was carried out with regard to the foreign funding case. The FIA functionaries also took all USBs recovered during the raid along with them.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the FIA raid on Senator Niazi’s residence, adding that the imported government was trying to push the party leadership with the wall. He warned that they would have to pay the price of their actions.

Imran said that the PDM government went disappointed and even they got the PTI telethon’s transmission blacked out.

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail condemned the FIA raid and said that such pressure tactics could not suppress their passions for Imran Khan and PTI.

Ismail said the PTI would stand by the Senator and his family in this difficult time.

Former ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Babar Awan and former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Surri submitted their reply in the court and said that imported government was totally confused.