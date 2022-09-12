Rain in different parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant

The metropolitan city has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall in different areas

KARACHI: The metropolitan city has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall in different areas and the weather turned pleasant for the citizens, reported BOL News.

After scorching heat for the past many days, the weather turned pleasant for the citizens in Karachi.

The areas that received rain in the city include Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Malir, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Sadar, II Chandrigar Road, Gulshan Hadid, Quaidabad, Landhi and Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Korangi and Qayyumabad too.

The sudden rain in Karachi broke the intense heat that had been going on for three days and the winds started blowing, which made the weather pleasant. During the last few days, the temperature in the city had reached 40 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, K-Electric has issued a warning for the citizens to stay extra cautious during the rains.

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said that reports of rain are being received from different areas of Karachi and it is important to keep a proper distance from under-construction buildings, billboards and street light poles.

He warned that water logging in low-lying areas could lead to temporary power outages as precautionary measures, while citizens should stay away from downed wires, power poles and PMTs.

