Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Rain in different parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant
Rain in different parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant

Rain in different parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant

Articles
Advertisement
Rain in different parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant
Advertisement
  • The metropolitan city has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall in different areas
  • After scorching heat for the past many days, the weather turned pleasant
  • The sudden rain in Karachi broke the intense heat that had been going on for three days
Advertisement

KARACHI: The metropolitan city has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall in different areas and the weather turned pleasant for the citizens, reported BOL News.

After scorching heat for the past many days, the weather turned pleasant for the citizens in Karachi.

The areas that received rain in the city include Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Malir, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Sadar, II Chandrigar Road, Gulshan Hadid, Quaidabad, Landhi and Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Korangi and Qayyumabad too.

The sudden rain in Karachi broke the intense heat that had been going on for three days and the winds started blowing, which made the weather pleasant. During the last few days, the temperature in the city had reached 40 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, K-Electric has issued a warning for the citizens to stay extra cautious during the rains.

Advertisement

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said that reports of rain are being received from different areas of Karachi and it is important to keep a proper distance from under-construction buildings, billboards and street light poles.

He warned that water logging in low-lying areas could lead to temporary power outages as precautionary measures, while citizens should stay away from downed wires, power poles and PMTs.

Also Read

Dengue cases on rise in Pakistan, sharp increase in Karachi
Dengue cases on rise in Pakistan, sharp increase in Karachi

Dengue cases are on the rise in Pakistan 113 cases have been...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
President lauds security forces on successful Bannu operation
President lauds security forces on successful Bannu operation
IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar steps down
IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar steps down
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacts Nawaz Sharif: Sources
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacts Nawaz Sharif: Sources
IHC moved by PML-N seeking postponement of LG polls
IHC moved by PML-N seeking postponement of LG polls
Speaker NA finalizes strategy to accept PTI MNAs resignations
Speaker NA finalizes strategy to accept PTI MNAs resignations
Five people died in tragic road accident in Gujrat
Five people died in tragic road accident in Gujrat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story