Rains, floods claim 19 more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: 19 more people have died because of rain and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours, Bol news channel reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods have taken the lives of 1280, whereas1256 people have been injured overall.

According to the NDMA report, 432 people died due to rain and floods in Sindh, whereas 168 people lost their lives in Punjab. Moreover, 256 died in Balochistan and 268 people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). In Azad Kashmir, rain claimed the lives of 41 people. In the region of Gilgit Baltistan, 22 died.

As per the details provided by the NDMA, 10,051,570 houses have been damaged because of floods and rain. Furthermore, 733,488 cattle have been killed due to flash floods.

Highways across the country are also affected by rain and floods across the country. In Balochistan, 1000 kilometers of highways were affected, and 18 bridges were damaged.

In Sindh, 2,328 km of highways were affected. In Punjab, 121 km and 1589 km of roads were affected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). A 16 km long highway and 65 bridges were damaged in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 243 bridges were damaged or collapsed due to flash floods.