Raja Abbasi lodged false allegations against Judge, Brigadier

The presiding judge who acquitted Axact officials was falsely accused of receiving a bribe from a serving Brigadier for passing the judgment.

An additional sessions judge had acquitted Axact officials on 31 October 2016. The judge on Feb 15 2018 sacked for allegedly receiving a bribe for the judgment.

It has now been revealed that Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi, who was the legal counsel for Axact, failed to raise an objection over the appeal by authorities against the acquittal judgment. The authorities had demanded that case should be tried afresh.

Sources of BOL channel revealed that Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi advised the relevant authority to file an appeal against the acquittal judgment dated 31 October 2016 which was passed on merit, even though the time was time-barred but could be used in future.

It further stated that Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi did not raise an objection to the time-barred appeal filed after 102 days. An appeal is filed within 30 days or in some cases within sixty days.

During the pendency of the appeal, it was alleged that the presiding officer who passed the acquittal judgment proceeded on the charges of taking “gratification” from a Brigadier.

However, Advocate Raja Rizwan failed to raise objection that the acquittal judgment should not be set aside merely on the allegations of the presiding officer.

It must be mentioned that no FIR was registered nor any inquiry was conducted against the allegations against the presiding officer and the Brigadier.

The lawyer also failed to inform the alleged accused about the proceedings of the trial court. On 5 July 2018, he informed the accused in the evening that the court had passed judgment.

Therefore, Axact has withdrawn services in view of the facts and circumstances and restrained him from appearing in the appeals of its cases.

