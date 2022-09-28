Raja Rizwan fought case against Noor Mukadam, Shahbaz Gill

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi, who claims to fight for human rights, has been a legal counsel in some high-profile cases.

Raja Rizwan had represented accused in the brutal murder of Noor Mukadam which had sent shockwaves across the nation.

Noor Mukadam was murdered on 20 July 2021 by Zahir Jaffer. The accused was sentenced to death in February 2022. During the case, Raja Rizwan represented Zakir Jaffer, the father of the prime accused, who was also a suspect in the high-profile case

Raja Rizwan also appeared as Special Prosecutor in the case against Shahbaz Gill, the Chief of Staff of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9, 2022 and a sedition case was lodged against him for inciting members of the armed forces. He was also allegedly tortured while being remanded in police custody.

Advertisement

Raja Rizwan was the Special Prosecutor who sought the trial of Shahbaz Gill and argued that sedition had been committed. He also opposed Gill’s bail and accused him of deliberately making the comments aired during a TV show.

BOL News has exposed Raja Rizwan for fighting cases against the victims of violence such as Noor Mukadam and victims of torture such as Shahbaz Gill.

Raja Rizwan Abbasi was also a legal counsel for Axact, a leading IT company. However, the company has now terminated his legal services.

Axact has withdrawn services in view of the facts and circumstances and restrained him from appearing in the appeals of its cases.

Also Read Raja Abbasi lodged false allegations against Judge, Brigadier The presiding judge who acquitted Axact officials was falsely accused of receiving...