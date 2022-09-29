In a meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, the Kissan Ittehad leaders presented their demands.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday assured leaders of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad that the government would resolve their issues.

In a meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, the Kissan Ittehad leaders presented their demands. They demanded that the electricity bills should be postponed and power tariffs should be reviewed.

“Expensive electricity is badly affecting the agriculture sector,” they said asking the minister to take talks with them seriously.

Earlier, the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad announced to re-enter Islamabad. Focal person Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Altaf Chattha said members of his farmer community had been staying on streets for last one day. He said their caravans had left for the federal capital city.

“The government had promised to hold a meeting on September 28 with us. However, it has not given any timeframe yet,” he said adding that the caravans would directly reach D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He said they would not call off the protest until the government would accept their demands.

All routes leading to the Red Zone have been sealed except Margalla road. Ayub Chowk, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed, the traffic police said and added that one lane is open from Serena Chowk for entry in Red Zone.

On the other hand, the officials have been instructed to take strict action against the violators. The government has ordered the deployment of the Anti-Riots Force to ensure the security of the Red Zone.

The demonstrators have also been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

Farmers are also raising voices for free markets instead of middleman and commission culture.

Earlier, the farmers entered Islamabad on September 20 causing prolonged traffic jams in the city. However, the demonstrations were called-off after talks with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.