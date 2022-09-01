Rana Sanaullah launched NADRA Biker Service for CNIC renewal

First, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will test the service.

By 2022, all districts in the country will have access to the service.

people don’t need to visit a NADRA center.

Rana Sanaullah, the federal minister for interior, launched NADRA Biker Service for CNIC renewal and alteration. The ceremony was held at the NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad.

During his visit, Muhammad Tariq Malik, who is the head of NADRA, told the minister that Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be the first places where the service will be tested. By the end of 2022, all districts in the country will have access to the NADRA Biker service.

He also said that the Biker service is basically a mobile NADRA centre that will come to people’s lounges and register them there, so they don’t have to go to a NADRA centre and deal with all the hassle. Women will only be able to sign up for the service, which will be done by registration officers on scooters.

Launched @NadraPak biker service for Islamabad & Rawalpindi to bring our services to your doorstep -will expand it to rest of #Pakistan in future. We are consistently expanding our outreach mechanism. Your feedback will help us improve.#Governance #LegalID #SDG16 🎯 9 pic.twitter.com/xzDQKxVG49 — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) September 1, 2022

The Chairman of NADRA also told the Interior Minister about how floods and heavy rain have hurt its work in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The minister found out that the floods and monsoon rains had caused a lot of damage because most of the NRC’s buildings had sunk into the water. But the brief also said that the equipment had been saved and taken away.

The chairman also said that the floods and constant rain have affected more than 37 million people. He said that people lost their CNICs because of the rain and flooding in some places. He pointed out that people will need their CNICs in order to get help from the government.

