Relief assistance flights from Saudi Arabia, Italy arrive in Karachi

KARACHI: Two relief assistance flights from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Italy landed here at Jinnah International Airport on Saturday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, a total of seven such flights have landed in Pakistan from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying goods for the flood affectees. The assistance from Saudi Arabia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.

While the relief goods from Italy were received by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Relief and Rehabilitation Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Italian Vice Consul in Karachi Enrico Ricciardi, Italian Military Attache and representatives of National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On September 21, as Pakistan had continued to receives humanitarian assistance from friendly countries to deal with the flood situation.

The first aid flight from Russia had landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, the Foreign Office had said. The relief goods include food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation and Rasool Bux Chandio, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar had said the assistance from Russia was welcomed with warmth and gratitude.

The first aid relief flight from Greece had also landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The consignment was received by Honorary Council of Greece in Pakistan Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani along with the representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Previously, countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Germany, Turkey and the US have also dispatched aid to flood victims in Pakistan. The aid consignments consisted of urgently needed food, hygiene products and medical supplies.