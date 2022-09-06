Replacement of Guards at Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on Defense Day.

KARACHI: On the occasion of Defense Day a grand ceremony has been organized for the replacement of the guards at Mazar-e-Quaid. During the ceremony, cadets of the Pakistan Air Force Academy will take charge of the security of Mazar-e-Quaid, Bol News reported.

As per details, Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

During the replacement of the guards, 60 male and 5 female cadets of the Pakistan Air Force will take over the duties. On the other hand, on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs Day, a grand ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the poet Mashrakh Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

According to the reports, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) visited the mausoleum of Major General Syed Asif Hussain, laid a floral wreath on the tomb of poet Mashrakh and offered a special prayer for the stability of Pakistan.

DG Rangers highlighted the great sacrifices of the martyrs and paid tribute to the martyrs as well as Allama Iqbal.