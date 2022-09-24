Restoration of flood-affectees will take decades, FM Bilawal

Advertisement
NEW YORK: It will take decades to restore the flood affectees in Pakistan, says the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BOL News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, these statements of FM Bilawal came during his interview with British Board Corporation (BBC) News. “The destruction caused by the floods in Pakistan is heart-wrenching,” FM told BBC sorrowfully.
“More than 33 million people were affected by the flood, while crops were destroyed and diseases were also spreading,” Bilawal said.

He said that the rehabilitation of the victims is a big challenge because the government does not have enough resources, so it will take several decades to restore the flood victims completely.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the work of rehabilitation of the victims is going on, and they will start returning to their homes in a few months.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was questioned by France 24 in New York on Wednesday and according to him, Pakistan is still in the grip of a tragedy. “The situation in Pakistan has genuinely apocalyptic and epic proportions.”

“According to the Bible, it poured for 40 days and 40 nights,” he said, alluding to Prophet Nuh’s narrative.

“This monster monsoon that Pakistan witnessed began in mid-June and finished at the end of August,” he added, adding that when the rains finally ceased, a “100-kilometer lake” was left behind.

Bilawal bemoaned the “irony” that Pakistan’s carbon output was negligible yet it was one of the ten most climate-stressed countries.

