Restoration of road, power infrastructure in flood-hit areas continues on emergency basis

Under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the restoration of roads and electricity infrastructure in the flood-hit areas is underway on an emergency basis, BOL News reports on Tuesday.

According to the details, the premiere is himself heading the supervision of restoration of basic needs for the flood affectees. Operational sections of Gwadar to Dero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic. Landslides have been cleared from the motorway at Vango Hills.

Operational sections of Gawadar-Ratodero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic. Landsliding has been cleared from the motorway at Wangu Hills place.

Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has been restored whilst routine operations have also been restored on Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations.

In a tweet on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing the landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.

