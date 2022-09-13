Restoration of road, power infrastructure in flood-hit areas continues on emergency basis

Another bad news for inflation-hit power consumers
The electricity tariff has again been increased by Rs4.34 due to the...
Under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the restoration of roads and electricity infrastructure in the flood-hit areas is underway on an emergency basis, BOL News reports on Tuesday.
According to the details, the premiere is himself heading the supervision of restoration of basic needs for the flood affectees. Operational sections of Gwadar to Dero Motorway M-8 have been opened for traffic. Landslides have been cleared from the motorway at Vango Hills.
Timergara-Bajaur transmission line has been restored whilst routine operations have also been restored on Bajaur and Munda Grid Stations.
In a tweet on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the National Highway Authority for removing the landslide on the M-8 between Ratodero and Khuzdar.
earlier, the electricity tariff has again been increased by Rs4.34 due to the adjustment of monthly fuel charges.
The consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs50 billion for a month. National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) has issued the notification for fuel adjustment for July.
The CCPA has requested to increase the electricity rate by Rs4.69 per unit. The authority conducted a hearing on FCA on August 31, 2022.
