Russia, Greece send first flights with flood relief items

First flight from Russia with relief goods lands at Karachi airport.

KARACHI: Pakistan continues to receives humanitarian assistance from friendly countries to deal with the flood situation.

The first relief assistance flight from Russia landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi om Wednesday, the Foreign Office said. The relief goods include food items, tents and water cleaning devices.

The consignment was received by Russian Consul General in Karachi Fedorov Andrey, Advisor to Chief Minister on Relief and Rehabilitation. Rasool Bux Chandio, representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spokesperson Foreign Office Asim Iftikhar said the relief assistance from Russia is welcomed with warmth and gratitude.”

The first relief assistance flight from Greece also landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The consignment was received by Honorary Council of Greece in Pakistan Ayaz Mohammad Lakhani along with the representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Previously, countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Germany, Turkey and the US have also dispatched aid to flood victims in Pakistan. The aid consignments consisted of urgently needed food, hygiene products and medical supplies.

