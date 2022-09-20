Sami Ibrahim case: IHC grants 2 weeks respite to FIA

IHC granted respite to FIA in Sami Ibrahim’s case

A hearing was conducted in the IHC today on the case related to the harassment of Sami Ibrahim

FIA requested the court for some time to which the agency was granted 2 weeks respite

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted respite to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the senior anchorperson Sami Ibrahim’s case, reported BOL News.

As per details, a hearing was conducted in the IHC today on the case related to the harassment of Sami Ibrahim.

During the hearing, FIA requested the court to grant some time for revision to which the IHC granted two weeks to the agency.

FIA submitted in the court that Sami Ibrahim tried to create panic among the officers and has targeted the institutions including the Army Chief in his videos adding that he has a huge fan following.

The FIA also asked the court if the judge wants to hear those lines to which he was replied, “Are you weak enough that somebody can threaten you?”

Advertisement

“Is there any charge against Sami Ibrahim apart from the speech?” the court inquired FIA while instructing the FIA officials to take a decision as per law otherwise the court will proceed against the agency.

FIA requested the court for some time to which the agency was granted 2 weeks respite and the hearing was adjourned.

Also Read Dengue update: Upsurge pushing country towards alarming situation Dengue cases soar across the country with number of infected patients increasing...