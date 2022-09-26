Sarah Imam murder: Police recover illegal weapon from suspect Shahnawaz

ISLAMABAD: Police continued its investigation in the murder investigation of Sarah Inam, the daughter-in-law of noted journalist Ayaz Amir, who was allegedly killed by her husband.

Police have recovered a weapon from the possession of accused Shahnawaz Amir, the son of Ayaz Amir who allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute. A Kalashnikov was recovered during a search at their farmhouse in Chak Shahzad.

Police recovered Sara Inam’s wallet containing UAE dirhams and US dollars. A luxury Mercedes car purchased from the money has also been recovered. However, the victim’s passport and mobile phone could not be recovered yet.

The parents of Sarah Inam have arrived in Pakistan from Canada. The victim’s father Engineer Inam-ur-Rehman and his wife reached Islamabad to claim the body of their daughter and perform her last rites. According to reports, Sarah’s funeral prayers will be performed on Wednesday, September 28 in Shehzad Town, Islamabad.

Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sara at home after a row over a family issue on September 23. He allegedly confessed to committing the crime and said that he suspected his wife was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.

Earlier on Sunday, a local court extended the physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir for one day and his son Shahnawaz for three days in the murder case.

The suspect’s mother has been granted pre-arrest bail in the case. Sameena Shah filed a petition stating that she has no involvement in the murder of her daughter-in-law but was rather an eyewitness to the killing.

An additional sessions court judge accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of Sameena Shah against a surety of Rs50,000 and directed her to join the probe within three days. The court remarked that there is no allegation against Sameena as per the FIR.

Police registered a report following the murder filed by Sarah’s uncles – Colonel (retd) Ikram and Zia-ur-Rahim – who have blamed Ayaz Amir and his former wife for their niece’s murder. They maintained that Sameena has been living at the farmhouse where Sara was murdered.

