  • Sarah Inam murder case: Petition filed by MIL for bail before arrest
Sarah Inam murder case: Petition filed by MIL for bail before arrest

Sarah Inam murder case: Petition filed by MIL for bail before arrest

Sarah Inam murder case: Petition filed by MIL for bail before arrest

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court.

  • Sarah Inam murder case – Mother-in-law filed petition for bail before arrest
  • The petition holds that the accused has nothing to do with the murder
  • It was also claimed that the petitioner was not an eyewitness.
ISLAMABAD: In the murder case of Sarah Inam – the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, a petition has been filed by the accused’s mother Samina Shah – wife of the senior journalist.

A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the bail of Samina Shah whose arrest warrant was issued. The accused filed the bail plea maintaining that her name was nominated by the deceased’s uncle and aunt.

The plea submitted that the accused was the resident of the farmhouse for many years claiming that the main accused – Shahnawaz Amir – informed her about the incident through a call at 9:12 am.

The petitioner also maintained that she ran towards the room after receiving the call but Sarah was already dead, she then asked Shahnawaz to sit, and by that time the father – Ayaz Amir – had already called the police.

It was also said in the plea that the petitioner Samina Shah has nothing to do with the murder and she is not even an eyewitness.

The petition while requesting the court for bail maintained that the mother of the main accused is also suffering from health issues and her bail before arrest should be approved.
The Case

Notably, Sarah Inam was murdered in Chak Shahzad area of ​​the federal capital on Friday and her husband Shahnawaz was arrested from the spot who later confessed to the crime.

The accused during the investigation revealed that Sarah was his third wife and they tied the knot three months back.

Also Read

6 Pak Army officials embraced martyrdom in Harnai copter crash: ISPR
6 Pak Army officials embraced martyrdom in Harnai copter crash: ISPR

HARNAI: A tragic news from Khost where a Pak Army Aviation helicopter...

