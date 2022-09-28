Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done to my daughter and her murder should be investigated

ISLAMABAD: Inam Rahim father of Sarah Inam, who was brutally killed at a farmhouse in Islamabad by her husband Shahnawaz Amir, demanded justice for his daughter and proper investigation of this heinous act.

Talking to the media persons, Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done with his daughter and her murder should be investigated. He said the culprit should be punished severely for his act of brutality as no one will dare do this in the future.

He said Sarah was a capable and intelligent daughter. He told that Sara had been in Dubai for ten years and she had good offers from several companies in Dubai.

Inam Rahim said people lure rich and wealthy girls. He said unfortunately girls are harassed and robbed. He said girls are seduced to such an extent that it even leads to murder. He said Shahnawaz was greedy person and had his eye on Sarah’s wealth.

Quoting the Noor Muqaddam case, he said the incident of Noor Muqaddam is in front of everyone and feared such things will continue to happen if timely justice not provide.

He opinioned that “if the murder of Sarah Inam case put on pending then it will obstruct the delivery of justice.”

Sarah’s father, Inam Rahim said Sarah was with him a month ago and remained in touch with him on daily basis as she used to text him every day on the phone.

He appealed to the government and judiciary for timely justice for Sarah as the accused had already been arrested and there is sufficient evidence against him. He further said the accused should be sentenced in two to three hearings and the criminal should be sentenced to death.

On the other hand, the funeral prayer of Sarah Inam was held in Shehzad Town graveyard, Islamabad.

The funeral prayer was attended by family members and relatives.

Earlier, Sarah Inam the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir was brutally killed at a farmhouse in Islamabad. The heinous act was allegedly carried out by her husband Shahnawaz Amir who was arrested on the spot.