Sarah Inam – the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir – was brutally killed at a farmhouse at Chak Shehzad. As per the sources, the heinous act was allegedly carried out by her husband Shahnawaz Amir who was arrested on the spot.
The sources in the know informed that Sara was Shahnawaz’s third wife and was a Canadian citizen. She was killed over ‘doubts’ about having affair with someone else.
Shahnawaz confessed to the crime in police custody however, Islamabad police also took one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.
It surfaced on the media, that during a heated argument, Amir hit his wife with dumbbells and later threw her body in the bathtub to hide the act.
Sarah Inam Murder: Court approved four days remand of Shahnawaz Amir
A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of Sarah Inam's murder case for four day The Islamabad Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused - Shahnawaz Amir – son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad remanded the main accused of Sarah Inam's murder case for four days, reported BOL News. The Islamabad Court approved a four-day physical remand of the main accused - Shahnawaz Amir –...
Sarah Inam Murder: Father demands speedy trial and strict punishment for his daughter’s killer
Inam Rahim said grave injustice was done to my daughter and her murder should be investigated He said the culprit should be punished severely for his act of brutality as no one will dare do this in the future. He opinioned that “if the murder case of Sarah Inam put on pending then it will obstruct the delivery of justice.” ISLAMABAD: Inam Rahim father of Sarah Inam, who was brutally killed at a farmhouse in Islamabad by her husband...
Sarah Inam murder case: Journalist Ayaz Amir released from case
Court discharged senior journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam Ayaz Amir was nominated in the murder case of Sarah along with his wife Sarah Inam was brutally killed by her husband at Islamabad Chak Shahzad’s area ISLAMABAD: Court discharged senior journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sarah Inam who was allegedly killed by her husband Shahnawaz Amir. Ayaz Amir was nominated in the murder case of Sarah along with his...
Sarah Inam murder: Who was she and why she was killed?
Sarah Inam was a Pakistani Canadian who was working in UAE She was a masters degree holder from the University of Waterloo Sarah was killed allegedly by her husband over doubts of extramarital affair The murder case that takes the internet by storm and has splashed across the headlines of all major media – Sarah Inam – who was brutally killed allegedly by her husband, Shahnawaz Amir who is the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir. Sarah, 37, was a...
Sarah Imam murder: Police recover illegal weapon from suspect Shahnawaz
ISLAMABAD: Police continued its investigation in the murder investigation of Sarah Inam, the daughter-in-law of noted journalist Ayaz Amir, who was allegedly killed by her husband. Police have recovered a weapon from the possession of accused Shahnawaz Amir, the son of Ayaz Amir who allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute. A Kalashnikov was recovered during a search at their farmhouse in Chak Shahzad. Police recovered Sara Inam's wallet containing UAE dirhams and US dollars. A luxury Mercedes car...
Sarah Inam murder case: Petition filed by MIL for bail before arrest
Sarah Inam murder case - Mother-in-law filed petition for bail before arrest The petition holds that the accused has nothing to do with the murder It was also claimed that the petitioner was not an eyewitness. ISLAMABAD: In the murder case of Sarah Inam – the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, a petition has been filed by the accused’s mother Samina Shah – wife of the senior journalist. A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for...
Pakistani celebrities demand justice for Sarah
Pakistan has been dealing with law and order issues, particularly violence against women. We have seen all types of violence committed across all social classes, with perpetrators going unpunished. Sara Shahnawaz, the most recent victim, was brutally murdered by her husband in Islamabad. Sara Shahnawaz is a citizen of Canada. She met her husband on social media, and they married only three months ago. [embedpost slug="/pakistani-celebrities-shares-the-big-award-shows-red-carpet/"] Her husband is the son of Ayaz Amir, a well-known journalist. She had just...
Sarah Inam murder case: Court ordered physical remand of accused Shahnawaz
The judicial magistrate and Session Court ordered the physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir The judge remarked that Section 302 has been imposed on Shahnawaz for this crime The lawyer of Shahnawaz Ameer said that this murder is only an accusation and has no truth behind it It should be noted that accused Shahnawaz is accused of killing his wife Sara yesterday ISLAMABAD: Judicial magistrate and Session Court of Islamabad ordered the physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir for killing...
Journalist Ayaz Amir's son allegedly kills his wife
Son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir has allegedly killed his wife in Chak Shehzad area of Islamabad, Bol News reported. Islamabad Police are investigating the incident which took place in outskirt of the federal capital within the limits of Shehzad Town police station. In a tweet, the police said a man identified as Shah Nawaz killed his wife Sara at home on Friday. Senior police officers and a forensic team have arrived at the site of the incident and launched...
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.