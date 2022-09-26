Sarah Inam – the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir – was brutally killed at a farmhouse at Chak Shehzad. As per the sources, the heinous act was allegedly carried out by her husband Shahnawaz Amir who was arrested on the spot.

The sources in the know informed that Sara was Shahnawaz’s third wife and was a Canadian citizen. She was killed over ‘doubts’ about having affair with someone else.

Shahnawaz confessed to the crime in police custody however, Islamabad police also took one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

It surfaced on the media, that during a heated argument, Amir hit his wife with dumbbells and later threw her body in the bathtub to hide the act.