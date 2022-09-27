Sarah Inam murder: Who was she and why she was killed?

Sarah Inam was a Pakistani Canadian who was working in UAE

She was a masters degree holder from the University of Waterloo

Sarah was killed allegedly by her husband over doubts of extramarital affair

The murder case that takes the internet by storm and has splashed across the headlines of all major media – Sarah Inam – who was brutally killed allegedly by her husband, Shahnawaz Amir who is the son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

Sarah, 37, was a Pakistani Canadian who had worked with the most prestigious organizations in the world including USAID.

She was a masters degree holder from the University of Waterloo and was working in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over a year after the murder of Noor Mukadam, Sarah Inam’s case made headlines in newspapers here and internationally.

She was the third wife of Shahnawaz Amir and they tied the knot three months back. Sarah was on a visit to her husband when killed during a heated argument with Nawaz.

Upon arrest, Shahnawaz confessed to the crime and maintained that he killed her as he had ‘doubts’ she was having extramarital affair.

Sarah left her parents and two elder brothers in mourning.

Sadly, hashtags like justice for Sarah, and Justice for Noor have been recurrent in Pakistan and mostly the murders are cold-blooded.

Sarah’s family has arrived in Pakistan for her last rituals and a case has been filed against Shahnawaz and his parents on behalf of the deceased uncle and aunt.

