KARACHI: Education Minister Sindh Syed Sardar Shah has given a final warning to the officers over the slow recruitment process of teachers and complaints from candidates.

Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Education Department in which he expressed his displeasure with the district education officers.

In the meeting, the Sindh Education Minister gave a final warning to the officers for slowness in the teacher recruitment process and complaints from the candidates.

He said, “I have been receiving complaints against the office of District Education Officers regarding the process of recruitment of teachers, I have even received recordings as evidence and these district education officers have been identified.”

The Sindh Education Minister asked the officers if there was any pressure from the office of the Education Minister or if someone was harassing them, tell him.

Sardar Ali Shah assured the district officers of the Education Department that he will punish those who put pressure on the recruitment.

The provincial minister said that if money has been demanded from the office of district education officers for the recruitment of teachers, then it is a place of drowning for you and him, it is illegal and unethical to ask for money for the recruitment of teachers.

Sardar Ali Shah further said, “If any member of the national assembly or member of the assembly recommends or pressures for recruitment, then tell him, I will arrest him at the same time.”

Yesterday, Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah had directed all the district officers of the Education Department to ensure the appointments of all the successful candidates for the posts of GESTs and PSTs by October 15, 2022 otherwise strict action will be taken.