Saudi Arabia deports 100 Pakistanis

KARACHI: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported 100 Pakistani citizens for multiple reasons and violations of laws.

A Saudi Airlines flight carrying the deportees landed at Jinnah International Airport on Wednesday. They belong to various cities including Jeddah and Riyadh and have been expelled from the kingdom.

According to details, most of the passengers were deported for violating visa and iqama laws and overstaying in the country.

Sources revealed that 20 deportees have been shifted to FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation. The 20 prisoners were jailed in Saudi prisons under separate charges and will have to complete their sentences in Pakistan while the others were allowed to go to their homes after necessary action.

Earlier, two flights carrying 200 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia reached Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The flights from Jeddah and Riyadh airports carrying the deportees reached the Karachi airport. Airport officials said the deportees were allowed to go to their homes after determining the nature of their deportation and other action.

It must be mentioned that Saudi Arabia has arrested around 15,945 violators of residency, labour laws and border security regulations in various regions within a week.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the arrests were made during the joint field campaigns carried out by various units of the security forces across the Kingdom during the week from 15-21 September.

The arrests included 9,213 violators of the residency system, 4,266 violators of the border security rules, and 2,466 violators of the labour laws.

Another 491 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom. Among them 33% were Yemenis, 56% Ethiopians, and 11% were other nationalities, with 148 violators being caught trying to cross the border to go out of Saudi Arabia.

It said 47,181 violators are currently subjected to the procedures for violating the regulations, which include 44,077 men and 3,104 are women. Among them 37,402 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 1,876 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations, and 9,683 violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates the entry of an infiltrator into the Kingdom or provides transportation, shelter or any assistance or service shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of one million riyals.

