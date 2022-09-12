Saudi Arabia launches public fundraising campaign for flood victims in Pakistan

RIYADH: The King Salman Relief Centre launched a public campaign to collect donations through the “Sahem” platform to provide relief to flood victims in Pakistan.

This was announced by Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief). The campaign aims to provide relief to those affected by the floods sweeping across Pakistan due to the ongoing heavy rains.

Addressing the launch of the campaign, Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and General Supervisor of the Centre Dr Al-Rabeeah said Pakistan is going through the worst natural disaster in decades.

He said floods and torrential waters have inundated a third of Pakistani lands, and the number of people affected has reached more than 33 million, while more than 1,300 people have died, 13,000 others were injured, 550,000 homes have been completely destroyed, one million homes were partially damaged, and roads, bridges, and shops were affected.

He added that based on the generous guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and with the follow-up of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the King Centre is launching the Salman Relief campaign to collect donations through its approved “Sahem” platform.

He stressed that the directives reflect the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom to help the needy and affected people around the world, and also confirms the depth of the brotherly relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

Dr Al-Rabeeah urged philanthropists and benevolent people to participate in the campaign and donate through the “Sahem” platform available on all mobile systems, through the website, or the KS Relief’s accounts in Saudi banks.

He stressed that the centre is the only body authorized to receive donations directed to send abroad abroad to ensure that aid reaches its beneficiaries in designated countries of the world.

He said the centre has close monitoring and follow-up in all countries where it operates. “The campaign comes in support of the humanitarian efforts and delivery assistance being carried out by the Kingdom ever since the start of the natural disaster,” he said.

فيديو | المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية عبدالله الربيعة: نعلن اليوم انطلاق الحملة السعودية الشعبية لمساعدة متضرري الفيضانات في باكستان #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/q4mq2BlzLR Advertisement — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) September 12, 2022

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore gave an overview of the severe damages that Pakistan is witnessing as a result of the devastating floods that has affected 43 million people and destroyed two million houses.

The Ambassador thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for their support to the people of Pakistan.

He stressed that this aid embodies the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries, adding that the Pakistani people have great love for the Kingdom, its people and leadership.

The dignitaries and distinguished scholars and the Pakistani ambassador visited the campaign control room at the Centre where they were briefed on the mechanism for receiving donations and the registration and documentation processes.

Donations can be made to the campaign via the “Sahem” platform at the following address: https://sahem.ksrelief.org or via text messages on the number 5565.

Donors can send their transfers directly to the following bank accounts:

Banque Saudi Fransi: SA5655000000099088000563

Bank Albilad: SA8315000999126644880015

Alinma Bank: SA57050000682222227001

Arab Bank: SA4630400108095307050033



SA 5120000002283448399942

The “Sahem” application can be downloaded on mobile devices through the Apple and Google Play stores.

