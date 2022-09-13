Saudi Arabia launches relief airlift to assist flood victims in Pakistan

The first two planes in the airlift would depart from Riyadh.

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) has launched a relief airlift to provide urgent assistance to flood victims in Pakistan.

The relief goods were provided by Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KS Relief under the generous directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement following the official launch, Dr Al Rabeeah said that the first two planes in the airlift would depart today (Tuesday) from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh carrying 180 tonnes of food, medical, and shelter assistance.

He added that more than 19,000 people affected by the floods would benefit from this batch of aid. He also stated that at least ten airlift relief planes will be sent within the coming days and

Dr Al Rabeeah said the airlift coincides with a relief land convoy being launched inside Pakistan in coordination with the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad and local authorities. The convoy is carrying shelter, food and medical aid which will be distributed in affected areas.

The Supervisor General stressed that this airlift reflected the leading global humanitarian role being played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and underscored the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to alleviating the suffering of people in need around the world.

Dr Al Rabeeah expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for the ongoing care and attention to supporting needy and vulnerable people worldwide.

He hoped that the aid delivered during this airlift campaign would help to save and improve lives across Pakistan as the country seeks to overcome the devastating effects of the extensive flooding over the past several weeks.

