SC dismisses Dar’s plea against Accountability Court’s decision

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s petition against the decision of the Accountability Court declaring him proclaimed offender over his absence from the proceedings.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Ayesha A Malik resumed hearing in Dar’s appeal.

In 217, the Accountability Court, while hearing a corruption reference against Senator Ishaq Dar, had declared him a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from the proceedings.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Salman Butt counsel for Ishaq Dar said that his client wanted to withdraw the application as he wanted to approach the concerned forum.

Subsequently, the court after hearing arguments, dismissed the petition over withdrawal and maintained the Accountability Court decision.

