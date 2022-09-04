SC prohibited politicians from putting up their nameplates on government’s lands

SC prohibits politicians from putting up their nameplates on the government’s lands.

It was mandated that copies of the order be delivered to the Punjab government’s chief secretary and attorney general.

The supreme court stated that any politician was free to donate their own property to the government.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court emphasized that it should be illegal for politicians to display their nameplates on government-owned land and prohibited them from doing so, BOL News reported.

The choice was made during a land claim hearing for a petition submitted by the Evacuee Trust Property Board. The case was heard by a two-person bench presided over by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The supreme court stated that any politician was free to donate their own property to the government. But it questioned how they could put their names on public lands.

It was mandated that copies of the order be delivered to the Punjab government’s chief secretary and attorney general.

The federal government designated the area along Saidpur Road in Rawalpindi as a “katchi abadi” in 1992, according to the lawyer who represented ETPB and appeared before the highest court during the hearing.

Later, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi presented the locals with the property’s ownership documents before affixing his own name to a plaque. Additionally, he claimed that the property was owned by the ETPB since a Dharam Shala, a center for Hindus, was constructed there.

Advertisement

Inquiring regarding the ownership claims, Justice Isa noted that neither the board nor any evidence of ownership had previously asserted any claim to the Dharam Shala.

Later, the plea was rejected by the court.

Also Read PTA to delete fake Supreme Court social media accounts The Supreme Court has discovered that a number of fake accounts have...