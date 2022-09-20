Acceptance of MNAs’ resignations in phases: SC will hear PTI plea filed against IHC verdict. Image: File

The Supreme Court bench will on Wednesday take up a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Islamabad High Court verdict declaring the acceptance of PTI lawmakers’ resignations by National Assembly’s former acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri as unconstitutional.

The SC bench consisting of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A. Malik will hear the plea tomorrow.

Notices have been issued to the PTI lawyers.

The IHC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the PTI challenging the allegedly piece-meal acceptance of resignations by incumbent NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The PTI opined that their parliamentarians’ resignations should be accepted without any discrimination.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also rejected a plea by PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry to process the case before a larger bench for hearing.

All the PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office after the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition in the parliament against him succeeded.

Former deputy speaker and acting speaker of the lower house of the parliament Suri had on April 15 accepted the resignations of 123 PTI lawmakers.

Later in April, Ashraf decided to verify the resignations of the 123 PTI lawmakers, by calling them individually or in small groups as some two dozen MNAs belonging to the formerly ruling party approached him seeking a meeting to clarify their stance.