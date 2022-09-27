Scale of destruction caused by floods unprecedented: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal underscored that the Federal Government has been administratively collaborating with the provincial governments irrespective of any political discrimination.

He urged every citizen to take part in this national cause.

The Minister remarked that the most backward regions in the country are worst hit by the recent floods that left big challenge for us.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal has said that scale of destruction caused by floods is unprecedented that was not our making but due to result of climate change and emission of greenhouse gases in the developed world.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad with cross sectional experts on nutrition to formulate response in the wake of recent calamitous floods, Ahsan Iqbal underscored that the Federal Government has been administratively collaborating with the provincial governments irrespective of any political discrimination.

He further said that enormous resources are required to rebuild and restructure these backward districts and volume of expenditure to be incurred will cross the earlier estimate of 40 billion rupees for 20 most backward districts.

He said the government is committed with full resolve to rebuild these areas in order to address the sense of alienation among the people in these regions.

The Minister while urging the participants to leave at-least three possible actionable interventions in relevance of rebuilding the flood damaged Pakistan said that the government will take full benefit out of these intervention.

Moreover, participants noted that keeping in view the widespread damage to the crops and fields in the flood hit areas, there is a crtiical need to provide seeds to revive the growth of crops while observing that to tame the impending food security crisis vast amount of funds are required for growing the staple food crops.

Ministry of National Food Security was urged to take the forefront role in implementation of the plan by taking on board NDMA and PDMA’s.

Nearly hundred Participants belonging from NGOs, INGOs, Academia, donor agencies and other stake holders attended the meeting to play participatory role in the consultation process.