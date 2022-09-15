Advertisement
  SCO Summit 2022: PM Shehbaz arrives at Samarkand
SCO Summit 2022: PM Shehbaz arrives at Samarkand

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday with the agenda of Climate change in Pakistan arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the SCO meeting
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon in Samarkand
  • Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received PM Sharif on his arrival at the Samarkand International Airport
—————————————————————————————————————————————-

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday with the agenda of Climate change in Pakistan arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to attend the annual meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held on September 15-16.

According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met the President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon in Samarkand.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov received PM Sharif on his arrival at the Samarkand International Airport. Minister for Public Education Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Governor Samarkand Erkinjon Turdimov, Acting Foreign Minister Gayrat Fozilov, and Uzbekistan’s ambassador in Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov were present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the ancient Khizar mosque of Uzbekistan’s historic city Samarkand.

The prime minister appreciated the architectural masterpiece of the mosque built in the eighth century. Federal Ministers Khawaja Asif and Finance minister Miftah Ismail accompanied the prime minister. PM Sharif also paid respects at the mausoleum of Uzbekistan’s first president, Islam Karimov.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The prime minister will attend the banquet hosted by the Uzbek president in honor of the guest leaders.

