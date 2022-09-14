SCO Summit Samarkand: PM Shehbaz to attend meeting with climate change agenda

PM to attend SCO summit with the agenda of climate change in Pakistan to meet the heads of the states of SCO members

The historic meeting between the heads of the states will be held in Samarkand on September 15 and 16

Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to meet the heads of the states, including the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Uzbekistan for a two-day visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Thursday with the agenda of climate change in Pakistan to meet the heads of the states of SCO members, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the historic meeting between the heads of the states will be held in Samarkand on September 15 and 16. During the summit, the members of SCO will discuss the strategic problems of the region, climate change and challenges faced by the countries, and energy reforms for the members of SCO.

During the SCO Summit Samarkand, agreements between the SCO members will be approved, which will determine the direction of the future of the region. Moreover, the Premier of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to meet the heads of the states, including the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

PM Shehbaz will attend the meeting at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Furthermore, the most awaited meeting of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin is also expected during the Summit.

Advertisement

“This year’s summit will issue the Samarkand Declaration, which will be a comprehensive political declaration on the SCO’s position on international politics, economy, and a range of other aspects,” said SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming while interviewing CGTN.

Also Read Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council to stop India’s ‘crimes’ in Kashmir GENEVA: Pakistan has called on the UN Human Rights Council not to...

Zhang also claimed that there are a number of states waiting behind the door to become members of the SCO.