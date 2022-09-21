SCP maintained decision to keep Ishaq Dar absconder

SCP maintained the decision to keep former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar absconder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Wednesday maintained the decision to keep former Finance Minister and senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar absconder as he takes his plea against the decision back.

According to the details, the Supreme Court dismissed Ishaq Dar’s application on grounds of his withdrawing the petition.

Advocate Salman Butt appeared in the Supreme Court on behalf of Ishaq Dar and told the court that he wanted to approach the relevant forum.

The two-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Aijaz Ul Hassan heard the case.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court dismissed the requests for approval of the resignations of Tehreek-e-Insaaf assembly members.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions as ineffective.

Applications were filed in 2015 for acceptance of PTI’s resignations by former PML-N leaders Zafar Ali Shah and Waheed Kamal.

Lawyer Hamid Khan gave his opinion that the matter of resignations is related to the 2013 assembly. The 2013 assembly finished its tenure long ago in 2018.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that this matter became ineffective.

The court dismissed the application for acceptance of resignations as ineffective.

